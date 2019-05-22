What the weather would look like on Thursday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with morning thunderstorms expected over Abuja, Kaduna, Jos and Lafia axis.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Jos, Kaduna, Abuja, Ilorin, Mambilla Plateau and Niger axis further into the day with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with thunderstorm over Katsina and Gusau.

It further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with thunderstorms over Nguru, Kano, Katsina, Maiduguri and Zaria with day and night temperatures of 36 to 39 and 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Benin, Warri and Yenegoa axis in the morning.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected to prevail over this region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are indications of continuous influx of moisture into the country, with more prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.