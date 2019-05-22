What the weather would look like on Thursday – NiMet

What the weather would look like on Thursday – NiMet

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:55 pm


The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with morning thunderstorms expected over Abuja, Kaduna, Jos and Lafia axis.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Jos, Kaduna, Abuja, Ilorin, Mambilla Plateau and Niger axis further into the day with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with thunderstorm over Katsina and Gusau.

It further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with thunderstorms over Nguru, Kano, Katsina, Maiduguri and Zaria with day and night temperatures of 36 to 39 and 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Benin, Warri and Yenegoa axis in the morning.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected to prevail over this region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are indications of continuous influx of moisture into the country, with more prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    2 brothers die from generator fumes in Lagos
    11 mins ago

    2019: Tribunal upholds Wike’s election, dismisses Labour Party’s petition 
    17 mins ago

    Gov. Ahmed of Kwara dissolves State Executive Council
    22 mins ago

    Nigeria’s fight against corruption, insecurity is on — Osinbajo
    24 mins ago

    Seriake Dickson emerges Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum
    47 mins ago

    Korean agency wants maximum use of Kogi vocational institute
    2 hours ago

    ASUU Asks Oyo, Osun Govts To Declare State of Emergency On LAUTECH…
    3 hours ago

    South African lawmakers elect Ramaphosa as state president