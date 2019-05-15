Why we closed Appeal Court road in Abuja- Police

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 5:33 pm


Mohammed Adamu, Acting Inspector-General of Police

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says closure of the road leading to Court of Appeal, venue of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, is to secure the area.

The police, in the early hours of Wednesday, closed the access road leading to the tribunal, causing traffic gridlock around the city centre.

The command`s Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, said that the closure was for Wednesday only and was to prevent breakdown of law and order.

“The command wants to reiterate that its action was purely to avoid any clash that might arise between supporters of political parties involved in the case.

“The command seizes this medium to appreciate residents for their usual cooperation and reassure them that their safety is its utmost priority,’’ he said.

Manzah said that the command regretted the inconveniences the closure might have caused residents of the territory.

