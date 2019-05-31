Why We Sacked LG, LCDA Chairmen, Councilors-Bisi Ilaka

Friday, May 31, 2019 6:33 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Chief Bisi Ilaka, the Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde today explained why the state government sacked the 33 and 35 chairmen of the state’s local government areas and Local Council Development Areas LCDAs respectively. Also sacked are the elected councilors.

Ilaka said that the sack has become necessary because the elections that produced them were illegal and not credible stressing that they emerged as councils’ administrators from the election that contravened court order.

Ilaka noted that the Makinde’s-led administration is committed to righting all the wrongs of the immediate past administration, assuring that the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state would obey court orders.

He said, “We have nothing to hide and this government is waiting for them to challenge the decision of this administration. All security agencies have been informed about the development”.

