Wike cautions FG on entry into Ogoniland for oil drilling

Thursday, May 23, 2019 11:07 pm


Pictures: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressing Ogoni leaders on the plan of the State Security Council to address insecurity on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration is working  with  security agencies to tackle rising insecurity and cultism in Ogoniland.

Addressing Ogoni Political Leaders, Traditional Rulers and Youth Groups on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike  said the government  is deploying  all necessary  machinery  to restore peace in the troubled area.

He said: “All of the persons involved  in cultism  are known by the community leaders. We are coming after them to restore peace to the Ogoni  communities.

“This time, no effort will be spared. Attention  in on the Ogoni area to check  the rising insecurity.  All through yesterday, the State Security  Council met and resolved  on the best way to tackle the cultists”.

The Governor charged community leaders to also work out modalities  to tackle cultism, saying that the State Government  will give them full support  to achieve  desired results.

He warned against the illegal removal  of Government Recognised Chiefs by unauthorised persons. He said such illegal actions lead to conflicts that degenerate  into insecurity. He regretted  the situation  in Eleme where a government recognised  Traditional Ruler was illegally  removed  by some unauthorised persons.

Governor Wike said that the State  Government is taking measures  to reach out to Traditional Rulers who are not recognised by Government,  so that they can contribute to the promotion of security in their respective communities.

The Governor,  however, noted that part of the problem  in Ogoniland is the planned resumption of oil production. He said that he has received  a letter from the National Security Adviser on the commencement of production at OML 11. He noted that he was not duly informed  on the process.

He added that going forward,  the State Government  and Ogoni people should be carried along  on the OML 11 issue,  saying that dialogue  will yield better results.

He said: “I got a letter from the National Security Adviser.  Part of the  problem is OML 11. I have written back to them and said you did not inform me when you were going there.  If you want to go into a community,  tell me as a Governor.  But even if  there will be, we need to sit down and resolve issues.

“I have told the Federal Government that they cannot use Force in doing everything.  We need to sit down and resolve  issues.  As a Government, we are losing Revenue no doubt, but the people must be involved so that everyone  is part of what is happening . I will not support anything that will make Ogoni people not to benefit from their resources.  I will not do anything  to betray the people who have given me their mandate.  I will never do that”.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel urged the people to support  the security agencies to fight insecurity.  He called for confidential information to help the security agencies track down cultists  in the Area .

He said cultism is not a way of life, but a criminal action that will be checked by the security agencies.

Chairman of the Supreme Ogoni Council of Chiefs,  King Godwin Giniwa assured the Rivers State Governor that Ogoni people  will support his drive  to promote peace and security in  the area.

