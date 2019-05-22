Wike continues war of words with Army Commander

Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:12 am


Valedictory Session of the Rivers State Executive Council presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The verbal war between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarhem is still festering.

The Army Commander had yesterday attributed said the Governor was after him because he refused his attempt to bribe him to help him manipulate the last governorship election.

But in a swift reaction, Governor Wike declared that the allegation  cannot be true since his party, the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) defeated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division  and his political party during the 2019 General Elections.

Governor Wike made this remark while announcing the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Council on Wednesday during the Valedictory Session of the Rivers State Executive Council.

Governor Wike said that the GOC recently appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Army, but never made any such allegation, because  nothing like that took place.

He reiterated that the GOC runs an oil bunkering scheme, which cannot be swept away by flimsy allegations.

He said: “I thank you for the political support you gave me when there was no hope. At a time when the GOC came to kill Rivers people, but you stood firm to say, you will not agree. Yes he may have killed our people, but we will continue  to protect our votes.

“They  say they will remove  me through the Tribunal, but we defeated them during the elections.  If it is to conduct elections, they will never win.

“Someone who says he never met me before and has never been to Government House would say I am fighting him because I tried to bribe him with billions of naira. The GOC has been fully involved in oil bunkering.  He should explain his involvement instead of the false allegation.

“The House of Representatives Committee on Army was here , he could not say he was bribed.  He is saying  this because he is involved in oil bunkering.  They know it is correct. Elections that we defeated you and your party,  why would I have to pay bribe?  We defeated you in that election. The man you have not met, how could he have offered to bribe you?”

Governor  Wike  said he will continue  to promote  Rivers first at all times. He said that the interest of Rivers State is ahead of all other considerations.

The Governor also berated the Director General  of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside for negative comments against the Government and People of Rivers State, when he is part of the atmosphere of insecurity being fueled  by cultism.

Dakuku had charged Governor Wike not to take another oath of office as Governor for the next  four years if he cannot guarantee the security of lives and property of Rivers people.

He thanked members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their contributions to the development of Rivers State.

He said: “It has been a rewarding experience and I am quite impressed that one worked with these persons of capacity.

“All the achievements we recorded were made possible because you worked”.

The Governor said that some of the members of the dissolved  Executive Council  will make it back to the new Executive Council.

Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo commended the Rivers State Governor for providing  purposeful  leadership  that has helped to transform  the State.

She assured Governor Wike of her unflinching support,  noting that she will always work for the success of his Administration.

Former Commissioners, Former Attorney  General of Rivers  State, Dr Zaccheus  Adango,  the Head of Service, Rufus Godwins, Former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani,  Former Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke praised the Rivers State Governor  for working passionately  for the development  of Rivers State.

Former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani moved the motion  for the dissolution of the State Executive Council,  which was seconded by Former Commissioner of Transport, Hon Michael West.

Highpoint of the Valedictory Session of the Rivers State Executive Council was the presentation of Special Congratulatory Card  to the Governor by Former Members  of the dissolved Council.

