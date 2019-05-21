Wike sacks traditional ruler over alleged involvement in cultism

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:35 am


Gov. Wike of Rivers State

 
…withdraws certificate of recognition to HRM Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe over alleged cultism.
 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Monday made good his threat to kick out any traditional ruler in the state discovered to be aiding and abetting insecurity.
The Governor on Monday, approved the withdrawal of  the Certificate of  Recognition from His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene  Baabe in Khana local government area.
The withdrawal takes immediate effect.
In a government statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Wike said, ” the withdrawal of Government Recognition from HRM Chief Monday Frank Noryaa followed his alleged indictment on cult related activities within his kingdom.
“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring  cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.”
Governor Wike reiterated that his administration remains  committed  to the promotion of peace and security across the state, stating that any Traditional Ruler  or Government Functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law.
The dethroned monarch is a first class traditional ruler in Khana, Ogoniland and the first to be dethroned by  Wike after his  threat that this administration will take the fight against criminalities in the state to the doorsteps of the criminals and their sponsors.
However, further investigations by our Correspondent shows that the Palace of the dethroned Monarch is a stone-throw to the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori.

