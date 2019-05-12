WNFF Concludes Arrangements to Hold HoS Football Festival

The Chairman of the Western Nigeria Football Forum, WNFF, Seyi Akinwunmi has disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to hold the maiden edition of Western Nigeria Heads of Service, HOS, football festival towards developing talents and fostering healthy relationship among the states in South West, Nigeria.

Akinwunmi, who said this in a statement said that the festival would not only develop football in the zone, but also foster healthy relationship and build social capital among ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, of state governments.

He said that the initiative would be an effective structure for positive youth engagement in the region and provide avenue for the empowerment of young people for positive development.

According to him, “Each state in the zone will present two teams in both the male and female categories to participate at the final stages. This stage will be graciously hosted by Ondo State later in the year. Our plan is to make it an annual event that will be rotational among the states in the zone. Our aim is to use football engender deeper relationships between the states”.

He added that the committee has requested that each state in the zone should hold its preliminary matches where winners would emerge for the final scheduled to hold from July to August in Akure.

Mr Akin Akinbobola, WNFF Executive Secretary, assured that the maiden edition of the festival would be hitch free.

NAN