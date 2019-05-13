Women’s World Cup: Ebi, Oparanozie, 25 others listed for France 2019

Monday, May 13, 2019 6:21 pm


Super Falcons players rejoice after winning 9th AWCON title last December

Defender Onome Ebi, midfielder Ngozi Okobi and forward Desire Oparanozie top the list of 27 players Super Falcons’ Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has listed for the team’s final camping programme.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement on Monday said the final list of 23 players would emerge from the 27-player list after the camping.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the camping is scheduled for Austria ahead of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

“Four out of the 27 players will be dropped towards the end of the two-week camping period in Austria,’’ Olajire said.

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Josephine Chukwunonye, Osinachi Ohale and Ngozi Ebere, midfielders Rita Chikwelu and Halimatu Ayinde and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega have also been included.

They all played key roles in the Super Falcons’ ninth continental triumph in Ghana late last year.

Dennerby has also picked Uchenna Kanu, who has shown tremendous firepower at the ongoing WAFU Women’s Cup in Abidjan with eight goals in two matches.

“Kanu as well as home–based professionals Amarachi Okoronkwo, Evelyn Nwabuoku, Chidinma Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie have equally been called up,’’ the NFF official said in the statement.

He also quoted NFF’s Head of Women Football, Ruth David, as saying the African champions would depart for Austria from Abuja on May 20 for the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf.

The Super Falcons will leave Austria on June 4 for Reims in France, where they open their World Cup campaign against Norway on June 8.

The 8th edition of the World Cup has been scheduled to hold in France from June 7 to July 7, 2019.

The Super Falcons have been drawn in Group A with France, Korea Republic and Norway.

Full list of players:

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjornar, Norway); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Josephine Chukwunonye (Kungsbacka DFF, Sweden); Faith Michael (Pitea
IF, Sweden); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Cecilia Nku (Ferencvaros Torna, Hungary); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogonna Chukwudi (Djurgardens IF, Sweden); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Anam Imo (Malmo FC Rosengard, Sweden); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Uchenna Kanu (Southeastern University, USA); Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes IL, Norway); Francisca Ordega (Shanghai W. FC); Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels)

