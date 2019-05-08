Workers’ Day Special: PricePointe Wholesale Club offers workers one-day membership for N500

By Daniels Ekugo

To celebrate the International Workers’ Day, PricePointe Wholesale Club is offering Nigerian workers a one-day membership for N500 to enable them get everything they love for the month of May.

The PricePointe Club Workers’ Day Special takes place last weekend- for 24 hours only either on Saturday May 4 or on Sunday May 5 2019 from 8am to 8pm at the Ilupeju Flagship Warehouse in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Speaking on the offer, the Senior Vice President – People Services; Rita Uzo-Unegbu said, “The Workers’ Day Special offer is our way of expressing solidarity with and rewarding Nigerian workers on their special day. PricePointe Warehouse Club empowers Nigerians by giving them more value for their hard-earned money. We are sure a lot of them will gladly become full members of our club when they see the huge savings they made from the single day membership.”

PricePointe Warehouse Club is Nigeria’s first members only retail store modeled after the America’s Costco and Sam’s Club. It recently started operations with the opening of its flagship warehouse at 6-10 Ilupeju Industrial Crescent, Ilupeju Lagos. The 8000 square meters indoor warehouse is the first of six locations it plans to set up in Lagos, with the next location planned for Lekki, to help its members get products at manufacturers’ prices while cutting out traditional middlemen in the process.