WRAPA to engage Adamawa, Kano on penal code

The Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), an NGO, says it has embarked on a project to integrate key provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) in the penal codes.

Mrs Anisa Ari, Senior Programme Coordinator of WRAPA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the project would start with the states of Adamawa and Kano.

According to her, this is to ensure implementation of the act after review.

She noted that while Adamawa state has successfully reviewed the code and awaiting implementation, Kano state had yet to carry out the review.

“We are presently working on reviewing the penal codes, starting with Adamawa and Kano states, to ensure that key provisions of the VAPP act are integrated.

“The idea is to ensure that violence against persons attracts appropriate sanction to serve as deterrent,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the bill seeks to eliminate all forms of violence against all categories of persons in the private and public sphere.

It defines violence in the private sphere as an act perpetrated by a member of a family, relative, neighbour, or a member of a community which may cause physical, psychological, emotional and other harm.

“Violence in a private sphere is an act committed by a State or Non-State actor that threatens the peace, security and wellbeing of any person or nation as a whole,’’ it states.

Ari said that WRAPA was also working on a special right bill for vulnerable persons who are not easily captured.

“We are also working on a special rights bill for vulnerable persons.

“These are persons who are not easily captured, like those living with disabilities, the elderly, and others.

“The bill is meant to expand response to this group in emergencies, and to make response more accessible,’’ she said.

She said the judicial system also needs to be strengthened to respond to gender based violence.

“The idea is to curb the prevalence of sexual and gender based violence.

“Women will feel empowered to report issues of violence and rape, to expose perpetrators and to get justice for the victims,’’ she said.