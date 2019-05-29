Yahoo Secondary School: Estate Residents Speak and Take Security Measures

By Ayodele Efunla

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, recently arrested Frank Chinedu, 22, the proprietor of a Yahoo Yahoo training school in Lagos. He and eight students of the unnamed training centre located at 14, Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, were nabbed while receiving lectures in internet fraud activities.

The students are: Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.

The occupants of the affected building, according to Jude Ogunlade, came into the estate sometime last year. “Since the building is located in a private estate, the landlord and tenants of other surrounding buildings in the estate have no business questioning who the new tenants are or what they do for a living,” said he.

The building, as narrated by Mrs Esther Owho, “is well fenced, so nobody knew what was going on until the occupant was arrested.”

Ibrahim Jimoh, another respondent, wondered why such a thing was going on in that place without the residents knowing. “The danger is that, this could have a domino effect on youths of the estate”.

Meanwhile, the management of Progressive estate, Ojodu has now embarked on documenting what everyone who resides in the estate does for a living so as to ensure miscreants are not harboured.

They stated: “While the estate’s association is constrained to inform all residents of our estate, inclusive of landlords and occupiers that from the fallout of d NSCDC bursting of a syndicate gang in our estate and which has led to the flagging of the involved building as shown above now by the EFCC as the gang was said to be trading in cyber crimes and related activities, it has now become imperative and mandatory for every building owner/landlord and or occupier to harken to the voice demanding all landlords in the estate to submit each tenant’s:

1. Names

2. Type of business/work

3. Address of place of work/business

4. Phone nos.

The details which, according to the management of the estate, may be submitted through whatsapp or in paper form as hard copy through the security men at the estate’s gate must get to the estate’s secretary on or before the association’s next general meeting. We, however warned that any recalcitrant landlord or occupier after the aforesaid date shall be reported and may be visited by law enforcement agents. Let uss therefore act promptly please.

The suspected internet fraudsters were, as reported on this platform, arrested under cover on May 22, 2019, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their involvement in alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include nine laptops, 16 mobile phones, an Airtel modem, Orange Wifi and one Toyota Camry with registration number EPE406FN.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.