Zaria teaching hospital gets new CMD

Thursday, May 23, 2019 8:51 am


Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole

 Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof Ahmed Hamidu as the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, the  appointment is for a term of four years with effect from May 14t.

Congratulating Hamidu on his new appointment, the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearnings of Nigerians for an effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

Adewole further urged the new CMD to consolidate and improve upon his predecessor’s achievements to justify the confidence reposed in him by Mr President

