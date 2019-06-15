Councillor suspended in Rivers over rape allegation

…Alleged victim cries for justice, sister of victim in solo street protest

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Councilor in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chetachi Onwume accused of raping a female hotel attendant at Gwarimpa, Abuja on Monday night was on Friday suspended from office by Council’s Legislative Assembly.

Hon. Chetachi Onwume representing Igboh One, Ward Three, at the Etche Legislative Assembly was suspended by 13 members p including the leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Blackson Nwayanwu over the rape allegations levelled against him pending the outcome of the investigation. The suspension was done through a voice vote.

In an online post by Miss Cumbae Uchendu who claimed to be the elder sister of the victim, alleged that her sister was raped after Mr. Chetachi Onwume who lodged at the hotel requested for his bill to be brought to his room.

She said her sister was later rescued by customers and other workers who heard her screams and kept banging on the door of the room.

Miss Uchendu said Chetachi Onwume later tried to bribe her sister into silence with fifty thousand naira which the victim refused.

The elder sister of the victim who said her younger sister is currently receiving medical care, added that the matter has been reported to the Gwarinpa Police Station in Abuja.

Miss Uchendu who held a one-man protest on the street where the hotel is located on Wednesday to seek justice for her sister, claimed in her post that the Police have been bribed by the hotel management to cover up the case.

It was further gathered that human rights activists were able to collect the sample of the semen on the rape victim for laboratory analysis.

Meanwhile, pictures of the Etche councilor, Chetachi Onwume has been trending on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

It was observed however that few hours after the scandal broke on the social Media platforms, Chetachi Onwume pulled out all his photographs from Facebook account.



Chetachi Onwume in a post acknowledged to his friends that he was in Abuja on June 9 at 8pm.

Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Obinna Anyanwu has condemned the alleged rape case.

Mr. Anyanwu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Robinson Oluor said though Mr. Onwume is yet to be convicted of the crime against him, but saif the local government is against sexual abuse in the society.

The Etche Council boss who assured the general public that the council will not interfere in the matter, called on the Police to ensure that they carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation to unravel the truth.

However, the embattled Councillor, Chetachi Onwume in a disclaimer supposedly signed by him in poorly written English denied the allegation.

NOTICE OF DISCLAIMER

I Hon. Chetachi Onwume, the Councilor representing the Good people of Igbo ward 3, in Etche Local Government Area. Rivers State. Hereby refute or disclaim the purported allegation making around the social media that I forcefully slept and harass an unidentified lady who claims to be a staff in a hotel at Gwarinpa Abuja.

As at the time of this allegation, I have already left Abuja for port Harcourt after the successful inauguration of my boss at the house of Representatives.

I also condemn in totality the attempt to tarnish, smear and discredit my good reputation.

Those who think hypocrisy, blackmail and pulling down their opponents for no cause are doing themselves more harm than good, because God’s mandate will always stand and be accomplished.

Furthermore, I call on the security agencies to intervene and bring the cooperates “fraudsters” to buck.

I call on the public to disregard, discontinuance the evil rumor.

It is an attempt to tangle and tarnish my political popularity.

Thanks for your understanding.

I remain,

Hon. Chetachi Onwume Councilor Ward 3, Etche Local Government Area.