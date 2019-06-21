ICAN accredits Mapoly’s Accountancy programme for another 3 years

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has again accredited the Accounting/ Accountancy programme of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY).

ICAN certificate dated 10th May, 2019 which was presented to the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina, certified that MAPOLY has fulfilled all the requirements by the Institute for the accreditation of Accounting / Accountancy programmes in the tertiary institution.

According to the Director, School of Business and Management Studies, MAPOLY, Dr. Oluwakemi Oyefesobi who led the Head of Department and other lecturers in the department to present the certificate to the Rector said the accreditation, which is for three sessions, was based on adequate teaching facilities and qualified lecturers mostly fellows of the ICAN who are in the ranks of the academic staff of the Polytechnic.

By this accreditation, graduates of Accounting from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY) will only have to sit for two instead of four stages of the ICAN professional examinations.

In the same vein, three students of Accountancy Department of the Polytechnic; Osifola Stella Tolulope, Imoleayo Michael Joseph and Udeh Emmanuella Ijeh were qualified as Chartered Accountants in the final year of their studentship in the last diet.

The Director, SBMS, confirmed that it has been the culture of the department to produce Chartered Accountants at every diet of ICAN professional examination.

The Rector, on behalf of the Management, has since congratulated the the students for their success in the professional examination and wish them well in their future endeavours.