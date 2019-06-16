16 persons killed by bandits in Zamfara on Sallah day

16 persons killed by bandits in Zamfara on Sallah day

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9:55 pm


File Photo: some gunmen

Bandits were said to have allegedly killed 16 persons in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara on Sallah day.

Confirming the attack in a press statement in Gusau on Wednesday, the Director-General on Media to the state governor, Yusuf Idris, said “the governor visited the community and sympathised with them”.

“During the visit, the governor also directed security agencies to immediately “swing” into action and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The governor also directed the movement of 14 persons, who sustained injuries from gun shots from Kanoma General Hospital, to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, for better medical care.

”The bill should be charged to the state government,” he said.

He then expressed the state governor’s resolve to join hands with well meaning individuals and groups in the state to bring an end to armed banditry in the state.

He said the District Head of Kanoma, Yahaya Mohammed, had told the governor that the bandits invaded the area in the evening and fired gunshots sporadically, which led to the death of the 16 persons, with 14 injured.

