20-year-old-man drowns in Kano

20-year-old-man drowns in Kano

Friday, June 14, 2019 1:43 pm


River

A 20- year-old man, Mustapha Abdullahi, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Kofar Mata by Hauran Balago Municipal in Kano.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Mr Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mohammed said that the incident happened on Friday morning when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Malam Muhammadu Rabiu at about 08:00a.m. that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:06a.m.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation to know.

“Abdullahi was rescued unconscious and was conveyed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

Mohammed advised the general public, especially parents and ward heads, to stop their children from going to take their bath in an open water.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Tribunal Strikes Out Petition Challenging Faleke’s Victory
    45 mins ago

    Burna Boy’s new single `Anybody’ is another party starter
    51 mins ago

    Nigerian singer, Aramide, appointed into Recording Academy Board
    57 mins ago

    Alleged forgery: Trial of Obasanjo’s in-law stalled
    58 mins ago

    Unlike the past, APC takes total control of the 9th National Assembly
    1 hour ago

    I can’t remember June 12 without shedding tears — Ojudu
    1 hour ago

    NDLEA arraigns 2 for allegedly peddling 2,139kg of Marijuana
    1 hour ago

    Mercedes-Benz Hits 195,690 vehicles globally in May, down 1.3%

    These Might Interest You...