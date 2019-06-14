2018/2019: UNI-ABUJA graduates 24 first class, 4, 946 students

The University of Abuja says it is graduating 24 first class among the 4, 946 graduating students on Saturday, June 15, from various faculties and departments in the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu, made this known during a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Adikwu, who is rounding up his tenure after four years as the VC in the university, urged the graduating students to seize the opportunity provided by the academic environment to contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

He said out of the total number of graduating students, 24 made first class, 982 made second class upper, 2, 498 made second class lower while 187 graduated with third class division respectively.

The professor added that, 283 had their Masters (MA) Degrees and 41 did Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in the institution.

He said Nigeria was passing through some hard times, which included the incidents of youth unemployment.

The VC, therefore, urged the graduating students to rise to the challenge by being creative toward their self-reliance.

However, he advised the incoming administration to sustain some policies he is leaving behind for the development of the university and the educational sector of the country.