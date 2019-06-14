2018/2019: UNI-ABUJA graduates 24 first class, 4, 946 students

2018/2019: UNI-ABUJA graduates 24 first class, 4, 946 students

Friday, June 14, 2019 4:53 pm


University of Abuja:

The University of Abuja says it is graduating 24 first class among the 4, 946 graduating students on Saturday, June 15, from various faculties and departments in the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu, made this known during a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Adikwu, who is rounding up his tenure after four years as the VC in the university, urged the graduating students to seize the opportunity provided by the academic environment to contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

He said out of the total number of graduating students, 24 made first class, 982 made second class upper, 2, 498 made second class lower while 187 graduated with third class division respectively.

The professor added that, 283 had their Masters (MA) Degrees and 41 did Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in the institution.

He said Nigeria was passing through some hard times, which included the incidents of youth unemployment.

The VC, therefore, urged the graduating students to rise to the challenge by being creative toward their self-reliance.

However, he advised the incoming administration to sustain some policies he is leaving behind for the development of the university and the educational sector of the country.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Collapsed two-storey building in Warri – photo NAN 1 min ago

    Two-storey building collapses in Warri
    From left: General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Mr Olawale Musa and Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Inspecting Guards During His visit to the Headquarters of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in Lagos on Friday/14/06/19/OOA/NAN 11 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu to LASTMA officers: I will not condone corruption
    24 mins ago

    Certificate forgery trial: Kwara tribunal fixes July 9 for PDP’s case
    38 mins ago

    EU has proof of Russian disinformation activity targeting elections
    42 mins ago

    Kogi governor meets Buhari in Abuja
    52 mins ago

    Another Nigeria allegedly tortured to death by South African Police — NUSA
    2 hours ago

    Saraki’s Bloodless ‘Coup’: How He Became Senate President in 2015
    4 hours ago

    Tribunal Strikes Out Petition Challenging Faleke’s Victory

    These Might Interest You...