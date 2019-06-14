43.10 per cent failure recorded in Law School resit exams, says D-G

43.10 per cent failure recorded in Law School resit exams, says D-G

Friday, June 14, 2019 11:27 pm


Nigeria Law School, Bwari, Abuja campus

The Council of Legal Education has said that 850 students of the Nigerian Law School passed the Bar Final Resit Examinations conducted in April.

The council made this known in a statement signed by the Director-General of the School,Prof. Isah Ciroma on Friday in Abuja.

The council, while releasing the results said that a total of 1,680 participated in the examinations.

Corona said that while 850 of the students were successful, 34 had conditional pass marks and 724 others failed the examinations.

The council while translating the results, further explained that only 50.60 per cent made the examinations, 2.02 per cent conditional pass and 43.10 per cent failed the examinations.

The council also said that the Call to Bar ceremony for the successful candidates would hold on July 9 in Abuja.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Ban on rallies, processions in Kano still in force – Police
    28 mins ago

    FRSC arrests 5, 713 traffic offenders nationwide during Eid-El Fitr
    58 mins ago

    Cabinet: FG urges Nigerians to disregard false information on selection
    3 hours ago

    EFCC Secures Conviction of Two Internet Fraudsters in Abeokuta
    4 hours ago

    Banditry: Police arrest 70-yr-old, 2 others in Zamfara
    4 hours ago

    Buhari directs CBN to blacklist importers of palm oil
    5 hours ago

    Firemen rescue 5 from collapsed building in Kano
    The stolen baby 5 hours ago

    Stolen 3-day-old baby found, in hospital custody- CMD

    These Might Interest You...