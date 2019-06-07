7 policemen killed in terrorist attacks in Egypt’s north Sinai

7 policemen killed in terrorist attacks in Egypt’s north Sinai

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:05 pm


President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt

No fewer than 7 Egyptian policemen, including one officer, have been killed in terrorist attacks on different check points in the North Sinai city of Arish.

The country’s Interior Ministry said this in a statement on Wednesday.

“Four terrorists have been killed, including a suicide bomber who set off his explosives at one of the checkpoints attacked,’’ the statement said.

It added that security forces had frustrated terrorist attacks that took place in southern and western Arish on Tuesday night.

Some explosive devices, automatic weapons, hand-made bombs were seized, according to the statement.

The attackers targeted three check points and no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

Egypt’s government has been battling Islamist militants centered in northern Sinai since the military ousted the Islamist leader, Mohamed Morsi, who died on June 17 after collapsing in court.

Some Islamist groups, including the Sinai-based Islamic State that claimed responsibility of most of the previous attacks, had pledged revenge for his death. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu at 54: Celebrating A Man On Mission For A Greater Lagos
    38 mins ago

    Man Jailed Four Months for Internet Fraud
    41 mins ago

    Certificate forgery: Court dismisses case against Kwara Gov
    1 hour ago

    Gov. AbdulRasaq speaks on dismissal of certificate forgery suit
    1 hour ago

    LASU suspends 3 students over cultism, rape
    1 hour ago

    Police probe murder of another Nigerian in South Africa
    2 hours ago

    Asa drops new single titled ‘Good Thing’.
    2 hours ago

    Fans celebrate Micheal Jackson on 10th anniversary of death

    These Might Interest You...