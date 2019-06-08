8th Oyo Assembly Ends Today, Passes 70 Bills in 4 Years

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The 8th Oyo State House of Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 10, 2015, was today officially brought to an end with a valedictory session held in the chamber.

Speaking at the occasion, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olagunju Ojo disclosed that the 8th Assembly considered 87 bills and passed 70 while the remaining 17 are undergoing legislative scrutiny with various committees.

Ojo, who commended the lawmakers for a peaceful tenure noted that the legislators were proactive and visionary in their actions which made them to be able to promulgate laws that addressed numerous challenges in the state.

According to him, “We looked into security, health, education, environment, works and transport, housing and ecology to mention a few. Some of the laws are Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) 2015, Oyo State Education Trust Fund Law 2016, Oyo State HIV and AIDS Law 2016, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency Law 2016, Violence Against Women Law 2016”.

He said that their mission on assumption of office was to garner their wealth of experience and instrument of the legislature to turn around the fortunes of the state adding, “How good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. This verse aptly describes the relationship within the members of the 8th Assembly. This valedictory sitting calls for bountiful thanks and appreciation to our maker, who has been our help for ages. By His grace we were able to effectively perform our legislative functions with high level of patriotism. We had some hiccups, which were surmounted; thanks to the doggedness and unity among members. I must say that no matter how bright the sky is, there will be some dark patches”.