9th assembly election: Oshiomhole, Fayemi, APC governors storm NASS

9th assembly election: Oshiomhole, Fayemi, APC governors storm NASS

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 11:40 am


Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Ahead of today’s 9th National Assembly’s election of its principal officers, the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has arrived the assembly complex.

Oshiomhole, who arrived at about 9:27am, was led into the Senate chamber where majority of the senators-elect were already seated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, also led APC governors into the red chamber at about 9:33am.

Some of the APC governors in company of Fayemi, included that of Nasarawa, Kwara, Kebbi, Ekiti, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Osun, Kogi, Lagos, among others.

The immediate-past Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also walked into the Senate chamber at about 9:45am as well as the immediate-past Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Other dignitaries at the complex are former President of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara; former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, among others.

Unaccredited National Assembly staff and visitors were not allowed into the complex.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Ekweremadu, Omo-Agege in battle for deputy senate presidency
    22 mins ago

    What You Need To Know About New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan
    45 mins ago

    Just in: Lawan floors Ndume, emerges Senate President
    1 hour ago

    Edo’s ‘Heart Beat of The Nation’ nickname prophetic – Mrs. Obaseki
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Buhari, APC prays tribunal to strike out suit filed by Atiku
    2 hours ago

    9th Senate inauguration commences amidst protest
    5 hours ago

    On June 12 We Stand
    5 hours ago

    Deputy Senate Presidency: Kalu bows to APC, supports Omo – Agege

    These Might Interest You...