9th NASS: Dogara denies scheming to emerge Speaker

Monday, June 3, 2019 9:33 am


Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has denied speculations that he is scheming to come back as the speaker in the 9th Assembly.

In a statement issued in reaction to the speculations on Sunday, the Speaker described the speculations  as fake news by  “mischief makers.”

Turaki Hassan, media aide to the Speaker who issued the statement on his behalf said, “Our attention has been drawn to stories published in some national dailies to the effect that His Excellency, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has joined the race for the Speakership of the 9th Assembly,” he said.

“We wish to distance the Speaker from the fake news being pushed and circulated by mischief makers and enemies of progress who want to create confusion in order to benefit and feast on it.

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker has always spoken for himself and would not be engaged in childish hide and seek games. When he contested in 2015 he openly sought for support and openly canvassed for votes and there is nothing stopping him from doing so now if that were the case.

“We have official  channels of communication and we have not issued any statement to that effect.

“We urge members of the public to totally disregard the fake news being published about the Speaker.”

