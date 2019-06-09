9th Rep: Adebutu Urges New Members to See Agricultural Development as Priority

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The House of Representatives member representing Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency and Chairman of the Federal House Committee on Rural Development of 8th Legislature, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has urged the incoming members of the 9th Legislature to give much credence to Agricultural development and advancement in Nigeria while carrying out their functions as members of Committees and the National Assembly.

He gave this charges in a press statement signed by his media aide Mr Afolabi Onakoya after delivering his Valedictory speech on the floor during the house last sitting on Thursday in Abuja.

Addressing the House, he urged the incoming members of the 9th Legislature to see their membership as an opportunity to contribute their quota to the progress and development of our dear country and to be committed.

The Lawmaker said his position as the Chairman of the House Committee on Rural Development afforded him the opportunity to know the high percentage of Rural people we have in the country and the predominant challenge which is lack of adequate support by the government towards agricultural development and advancement.

He mentioned that himself and committee members identified this major problem and then sponsored bills that will address the shortcomings.

He therefore appealed to the incoming members of the 9th Legislature to continue the advocacy for a better agricultural practice in Nigeria by ensuring that the bills are signed into law and implemented. Doing this, he said will support and encourage the rural people in the practice of agriculture and improve on the nation’s economy.

Earlier in his speech, he acknowledged and appreciated the opportunity given to him by the good people of Sagamu, Ikenne and Remo North Local governments to represent them at the National Assembly saying he was indeed glad that he did not let his people down in providing good representation.

He also expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the 8th Legislature, Federal House of representatives particularly to the Honourable Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dagora for the opportunity given him to head the Rural Development Committee.

He also thanked him committee members for their support and the entire members of the whole house and prayed that the relationship they have built should be watered for it to transcend the 8th Legislature.