9th Senate: Omo-Agege emerges deputy senate president

Senators-elect Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta) has been elected the deputy senate president of the 9th Senate.

He defeated Senator Ike Ekeweremadu.

The election followed the announcement of the position by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori at the Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

While Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, was nominated by senator-elect Baba Kaita (APC-Katsina), Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West, was nominated by senator-elect Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu).

The nomination of Omo-Agege was seconded by senator-elect Abdullahi Sabi (APC-Niger) while that of Ekweremadu was seconded by senator-elect Rose Oko (PDP-Cross River).