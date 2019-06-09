9th Senate: Omo-Agege emerges deputy senate president

9th Senate: Omo-Agege emerges deputy senate president

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 2:17 pm


Ovie Omo Agege

Senators-elect Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta) has been elected the deputy senate president of the 9th Senate.

He defeated Senator Ike Ekeweremadu.

The election followed the announcement of the position by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori at the Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

While Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, was nominated by senator-elect Baba Kaita (APC-Katsina), Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West, was nominated by senator-elect Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu).

The nomination of Omo-Agege was seconded by senator-elect Abdullahi Sabi (APC-Niger) while that of Ekweremadu was seconded by senator-elect Rose Oko (PDP-Cross River).

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Navy, DIA Indicts DSS Over Lagos-based Hotelier Detained Since January
    44 mins ago

    Facts About Omo Agege, New Deputy Senate President
    1 hour ago

    The beauty of foolishness
    1 hour ago

    Hepatitis B: Group trains hairdressers, barbers on best practices
    2 hours ago

    Ekweremadu, Omo-Agege in battle for deputy senate presidency
    2 hours ago

    What You Need To Know About New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Lawan floors Ndume, emerges Senate President
    3 hours ago

    Edo’s ‘Heart Beat of The Nation’ nickname prophetic – Mrs. Obaseki

    These Might Interest You...