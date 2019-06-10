Adenike Osofian Deserves National Honour – UI VC

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka has described the inclusion of the 1st female to obtain PhD in Computer Science in Nigeria, Professor Adenike Osofisan in the 2019 Nigerian Women Hall of Fame as an honour well deserved.

Prof Osofisan is among the 22 women inducted into the Nigeria Women Hall of Fame today, June 10, 2019 in Abuja.

Olayinka, in an exclusive chat, said that the honour by the Federal Government points to the fact that Osofisan, on her part has immensely contributed her quota to the development of Nigeria.

According to him, “Prof Adenike Osofisan is a pioneer and role model in the field of computer science. She has taught computer science at the University of Ibadan for well over two decades now and she has successfully supervised many PhD candidates in her discipline. The fact that many of our Readers and Senior Lecturers in the Department now have PhDs can be attributed to her singular determination to develop the next generation of scholars in the field and we remain eternally grateful to her for raising the bar. She takes a particular interest in gender development. Anytime a female member of staff is promoted to the grade of Reader or Professor by the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff, Prof Adenike Osofisan takes a special interest in such candidates. This is particularly helpful for a University like ours that is strongly committed to Gender Mainstreaming. We equally acknowledge her role as the pioneer Director of the highly regarded UI School of Business. We congratulate her for this special recognition of being inducted into the prestigious Nigerian Women Hall of Fame. Her best is yet to come”.

Reacting in an exclusive chat, the honouree noted that she was so happy to be honoured by the government of Nigeria, saying that the honour would spur her to do more for the nation.

Osofisan commended the government for also honouring late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, who gave her life by professionally curtailing the spread of Ebola in 2014 and Kudirat Abiola, who was assassinated for fighting for democracy in Nigeria.

She stated: “To tell you the truth, I was very happy that Adedevoh is being honoured. You know why? I have always complained that Nigeria has not been fair to that lady. For me that lady sacrificed her life for us. If she had allowed that man to go to Port Harcourt, probably I will not be alive today. For me, it was a big sacrifice. I still look forward for a day that one national hospital will be named after Adedovah because she did so much for us. As for Kudirat too, the heroine of democracy, I felt so highly elated that I am being honoured along with those two heroines. I feel proud about it”.

Also to be honoured today are: Mrs Priscilla Ekwere Eleje, the 1st female Director of currency at Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN as well as the 1st woman to have her signature on the N1, 000 note, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, successful businesswoman, philanthropist and 1st female President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Alhaja Abibat Mogaji, 1st President-General, Association of Nigerian Market Women and Men, Hajiya (Dr) Mariya Sanusi Dantata, philanthropist, Iyom Josephine Anenih, political activist and change agent, Binta Masi Garba, who served as Chairperson, Adamawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress and the 1st female State Chairperson of a registered major political party in Nigeria and 1st politician to represent two different Federal in 2009. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Mma Regina Achi Nentui, the 1st Nigerian female Local government chairperson in the defunct Eastern Region from 1960-1962, Obi­ageli Nwankwo, pioneer Advocate of African Global and Gender Justice, Chief Mrs Kudirat Abiola and Hajiya Bilikisu Yusuf, 1st female to direct a national newspaper operation, who served as editor.

Others are: Mrs Folorusho Alakija, richest female of African Descent, Dr Mrs Stella Chiyelu Okoli, head of one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria with over 50 products on its shelf, Chief Nike Okundaye, Nigerian woman, who had never seen the walls of university but lectures at Harvard University, Maureen Nkeiruka Madu, 1st female to coach a top club in Europe and 1st female Nigerian to make 100 appearances for women’s national team, M.O. Abiodun, 1st female to own a PAN African television channel, Captain Abimbola Jaiyeola, 1st female Helicopter captain who saved 11 lives by making a controlled emergency landing on water, FT. LT. Blessing Liman, 1st female Nigerian Military Pilot, Rear Admiral Itunu Hotonu, 1st Nigerian female/West African to attain rank of Rear Admiral and Mrs Adebimpe Balogun, 1st female President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.