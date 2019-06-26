Adeniran Promises Open Policy at Oyo SUBEB

Gbero Adesina/Ibadan

The newly appointed Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, on Wednesday June 26, 2019, promised an open-door policy at the board.

Adeniran, while addressing the staff of the board called for absolute diligence in the execution of duties and urged the staff to live above board and give the maximum support to the State Government led by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Assured that education would witness tremendous development in the shortest period of time the Chairman, noted that the present administration was genuinely poised toward education development in the State.

He promised prompt attention to the Staff welfare adding that no of staff would be deprived of his/her statutory entitlement.

According to him, “Engr. Seyi Makinde’s Government will dedicate nothing less than 10 percent of the budget to education. All you need do as members of staff of this important agency is to give your best to achieve maximum progress. The present administration has shown from the start that it is going to be more action than talk. Your welfare and other needed input from the government will not elude you. Just be dedicated and do all towards the betterment of academic excellence in the State”.

Responding on behalf of Staff, the acting Executive Secretary, Mr. Olusanjo Joel Adeniyi promised that officers at SUBEB would work in tandem with the State Government’s policies.