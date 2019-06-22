AFCON 2019: Femi Kuti, others thrill at opening ceremony

Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:33 am


Afro beat musician, Femi Kuti blowing his lungs out to entertain guests (File)

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was heralded with a spectacular and colourful opening ceremony inside the jam-packed 75, 000 capacity Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

The Egyptians did not disappoint with a well choreographed and technological propelled opening ceremony, on Friday night.

The breath-taking ceremony had in attendance, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi who delivered a welcome address, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino and CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad among other dignitaries.

“I welcome all of you, our dear African brothers, in your second homeland, wishing you happiness,” Al-Sisi said in his address

Nigeria’s legendary Afro-beat singer, Femi Kuti was subsequently joined on stage by Egyptian pop singer and Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast as they performed their new song Metgamaeen (Together), whose lyrics are in Arabic, English and French.

The short but glamourous ceremony was brought to an end with colourful fire works that lit up the stadium.

It was followed by an equally entertaining match between host Egypt and Zimbabwe

