AFCON 2019: Super Eagles will do well — Sports analyst

AFCON 2019: Super Eagles will do well — Sports analyst

Saturday, June 15, 2019 6:14 pm


File: Super Eagle players

Mr Deji Okeowo, a sport analyst, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles of Nigeria would perform well in the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Okeowo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Saturday.

According to him, the team comprising of young and energetic players are ready to make names for themselves.

“Nigeria team is made up of young players who should be able to fight well in the competition and make name for the country,” he said.

The sport analyst, however, appealed to the Federal Government to address the welfare of the players to boost their morale and motivation.

He noted that catering for the welfare of players had been the major problem facing the sport and discouraging them from performing well in some of the competitions.

The 32nd AFCON has been slated for Egypt from June 21 to July 19, and Nigeria is in group B with Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Large number of political parties creates logistics problem – INEC
    9 mins ago

    Kaduna Governorship tribunal: PDP to present 685 witnesses
    16 mins ago

    Sex for Marks: Ekiti varsity investigates, queries don
    26 mins ago

    Man, 40, commits suicide in Kano
    52 mins ago

    Army arraign 3 officers, 11 soldiers for murder, kidnapping, others
    3 hours ago

    Morning Shows The Day: Ihedioha and Rule of Law
    3 hours ago

    Councillor suspended in Rivers over rape allegation
    10 hours ago

    Diplomatic community pledges support to displaced persons

    These Might Interest You...