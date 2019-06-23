AFCON: Amaraizu lauds Eagles victory over Burundi

Ebere Amaraizu, Director of National Nationwide League One (NLO), says Nigeria-Burundi match shows that “no more underdog nation in African football’’.

Amaraizu said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday while reacting to the tension socked match in Group B between Nigeria and Burundi at the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

NAN reports that the Super Eagles defeated the hard fighting Burundian by a narrow 1 – 0.

The only goal of the match, which gracefully gave Nigeria’s senior team the maximum three points, came at the 75th minute by a Nigerian substitute strike, Odion Ighalo.

He said that each national team in the present AFCON came to Egypt to make a statement, and the Burundians had made a huge statement that they came to make serious impact in the tournament.

“It is clear with the match Nigeria played against the debutants, Burundi, that there is no minus nation in African football anymore,’’ he said.

Amaraizu, who is also the General Manager of Crime Busters FC, Enugu, noted that a tough first match was however good for the Nigerian team.

According to him, it will ensure that the Super Eagles work harder in subsequent matches in the tournament.

He, however, congratulated Nigerians and the Super Eagles for the hard fought victory.