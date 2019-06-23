AFCON: Enugu police assure residents of security

The Police Command in Enugu State, on Saturday assured residents of adequate security at viewing centres and public places across the state during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the assurance while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on security arrangement for the AFCON tournament.

Amaraizu, also a Director in Nationwide League One (NLO), said the command had made elaborate security arrangement with sister security agencies concerning the tournament.

According to him, “we have made overt and covert security plans and put up system to ensure that viewing centres and other public places where people would go to watch matches are protected.

“Some of the overt security arrangements are increased security patrols, mounting of surveillance in strategic locations and deployment of plain-clothe officers in viewing centres and other public places,’’ he said.

Amaraizu advised residents on peaceful watching of matches, adding that they should control the outburst of their emotions during matches to avoid hurting other viewers.

“Football – the round leather game – is a game that promotes love, peace and unity among people.

“I will urge residents of the state to display comportment and they should not allow their emotions to cause commotion with other viewers that might lead to chaos in any viewing centre or locality”.

The police spokesman said that the command was aware of the “high level of love” Nigerians, especially Enugu State residents, have for football and the Super Eagles.

“We are wishing the Super Eagles and Nigerians victory in this AFCON campaign,’’ he said.

NAN reports that AFCON 2019 kicked off with the new expanded 24 teams and six groups on Friday in Egypt.

The Super Eagles, who are in Group B, took on debutants, Burundi, in their opening match on Saturday.h

This edition of AFCON will rum for 29 days – June 21 to July 19. (