Again, gunmen attack, rob commercial bus on East-West road

…Not clear if passengers were abducted

…Local Govt. Chairman accuse Commercial bus Drivers of colluding with suspected robbers, kidnappers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen this morning, Tuesday, June 18,at about 8 am attacked a Commercial bus along the Oduoha Axis of Emohua local government area of the East-West road in Rivers state.

Commutters who witnessed the incident called in on a Port Harcourt based Radio Station to alert the public that suspected armed robbers had blocked Emohua-Oduoha axis and had rounded up some of passengers.

According to one of the callers:”Please armed robbers have blocked the Emohua-Oduoha Federal Highway. All the passengers are surrounded. “

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident and said the that Policemen had been deployed to the area.

“We received distress call. On the strength of it Police deployed men to that area but when they got there, they didn’t meet anybody and traffic had started flowing”,Omoni said.

At the time of this report, it was not clear if the suspected gunmen had robbed or abducted the the said passengers before the arrival of the Police.

However it would be recalled in the past one year, Emohua local government axis of the tretch of the East-West road had become dangerous for travellers who were either robbed, kidnapped for ransom of killed.

In an attempt to tackle insecurity in the state,Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday April 18, suspended 12 local government chairmen for their inability tackle security challenges in their areas and refusal to attend state functions.

A Government House Press statement on Thursday April 18 and signed by the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media , Simeon Nwakaudu announced the suspension.

Those affected are chairmen of Okrika , Emohua , Abua/ Odual, Degema, Khana , Gokana , Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme , Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/ Bolo Local Government Areas.

As a follow up,Governor Wike threatened to withdraw certificate of recognition to any traditional ruler whose community harbours criminals or aid and abet criminalities.

However, last week Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman of Ikwerre local Government and the immediate past Publicity Secretary Peoples Democratic Party,PDP,Rivers State, had accused Drivers of some Commercial Transportation Company as accomplices to armed robbers and kidnappers.

He alleged some Drivers deliberately drive into barricades of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, empty their buses of passengers and drive off on the pretence that they managed to escape!