Airtel Africa receives pre-IPO interest worth $200m – bookrunner

Monday, June 24, 2019 2:24 pm


Airtel Nigeria

One of the bookrunners handling Airtel Africa Ltd.’s planned initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange said on Monday it had received indications of interest worth about $200 million from pre-IPO investors.

Airtel Africa, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd., last week set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its IPO.

The firm is expected to raise 595 million pounds from the issuance of 595.2 million to 744 million new shares. (Reuters/NAN)

