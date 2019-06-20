Aiteo Cup: Big teams bow as Lagos rookie team beat Enyimba

Thursday, June 20, 2019 6:17 am


Enyimba players

 The 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) winners, Enyimba International of Aba, were on Wednesday outscored 2-3 by Lagos Academy team, Smart City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State FA Cup winners created the unusual upset after they defeated Enyimba at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

Also, the competition’s defending champions, Rangers International FC, were bundled out 0-2 by Lobi Stars of Makurdi at Minna.

Meanwhile, in another match in the competition, Shooting Stars of Ibadan thrashed Katsina United 2-0 in Abuja.

Other results:

Ambassador FC 0-1 Warri Wolves

EFCC FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Gateway United FC 0-2 Abia Warriors

Aklosendi international FC 1-0 Nasarawa United FC

Rivers United FC 3-0 Akwa United FC

Ekiti United FC 2-4 Bendel Insurance

Crown FC 1-1 Kwara United (4-5 Penalty Kicks)

Gombe United 0-1 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Calabar Rovers (2-4 Penalty Kicks)

Delta Force 0-0 Cynosure FC (10-11 Penalty Kicks)

