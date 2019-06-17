AITEO Cup round of 64 results and of 32 qualifiers

Monday, June 17, 2019 6:39 am


Akwa United Football Club of Uyo being presented the trophy as the winner of the maiden edition of the AITEO Cup competition

 Following are the results of the Round of 64 matches in the ongoing 2019 AITEO Cup competition for male football club sides, played on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the list of qualifiers for the Round of 32:

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64 RESULTS

Rangers 2 Tornadoes Feeders 0
Kebbi United 0 Lobi Stars 1
Abia Warriors 1 Heartland Comets 0
Ambassador FC 1 Yobe Desert Stars 0
Rivers United 4 FC Timber Loader 0
Sokoto United 1 Akwa United 2
Walli Flamingoes 0 Delta Force 4
Gombe United 3 FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders 0 (Walk-Over)
Niger Tornadoes 3 Fasbir FC 0
Enyimba FC 3 Kano Pillars Feeders 1
Gwandu United 2 Katsina United 4
Jigawa Golden Stars 1 Insurance FC 2
Police Osogbo 0 El-Kanemi Warriors 6
Setraco United 0 Plateau United 4
Wikki Tourists 4 Qatar FC 0
Layin Zomo FC 1 Sunshine Stars 2
Katsina United Feeders 0 Nasarawa United 1
Kwara United 3 Ben Ayade FC 0 (Walk-Over)
Aspire FC 0 Kano Pillars 4

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 32 TEAMS

Gateway FC
Warri Wolves
Cynosure FC
Smart City
Shooting Stars
Ekiti United
Port Harcourt City
Kogi United
Calabar Rovers
EFCC FC
Aklosendi FC
Crown FC
ABS FC
Rangers International
Lobi Stars
Abia Warriors
Ambassador FC
Rivers United
Akwa United
Delta Force
Gombe United
Niger Tornadoes
Katsina United
Insurance FC
Plateau United
Wikki Tourists
Kwara United
Enyimba FC
El-Kanemi Warriors
Sunshine Stars
Nasarawa United
Kano Pillars

