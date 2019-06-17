AITEO Cup round of 64 results and of 32 qualifiers

Following are the results of the Round of 64 matches in the ongoing 2019 AITEO Cup competition for male football club sides, played on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the list of qualifiers for the Round of 32:

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64 RESULTS

Rangers 2 Tornadoes Feeders 0

Kebbi United 0 Lobi Stars 1

Abia Warriors 1 Heartland Comets 0

Ambassador FC 1 Yobe Desert Stars 0

Rivers United 4 FC Timber Loader 0

Sokoto United 1 Akwa United 2

Walli Flamingoes 0 Delta Force 4

Gombe United 3 FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders 0 (Walk-Over)

Niger Tornadoes 3 Fasbir FC 0

Enyimba FC 3 Kano Pillars Feeders 1

Gwandu United 2 Katsina United 4

Jigawa Golden Stars 1 Insurance FC 2

Police Osogbo 0 El-Kanemi Warriors 6

Setraco United 0 Plateau United 4

Wikki Tourists 4 Qatar FC 0

Layin Zomo FC 1 Sunshine Stars 2

Katsina United Feeders 0 Nasarawa United 1

Kwara United 3 Ben Ayade FC 0 (Walk-Over)

Aspire FC 0 Kano Pillars 4

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 32 TEAMS

Gateway FC

Warri Wolves

Cynosure FC

Smart City

Shooting Stars

Ekiti United

Port Harcourt City

Kogi United

Calabar Rovers

EFCC FC

Aklosendi FC

Crown FC

ABS FC

Rangers International

Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors

Ambassador FC

Rivers United

Akwa United

Delta Force

Gombe United

Niger Tornadoes

Katsina United

Insurance FC

Plateau United

Wikki Tourists

Kwara United

Enyimba FC

El-Kanemi Warriors

Sunshine Stars

Nasarawa United

Kano Pillars