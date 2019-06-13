Alleged forged certificate: Kwara tribunal adjourns till Friday

The Chairman of Election Petition Tribunal in Kwara, Justice Bassey Effiong on Thursday adjourned to Friday to enable a representative of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to present evidence of the writ commanding him to appear in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the PDP Governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa and the Action Alliance party, had petitioned the Tribunal alleging that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, presented a forged WAEC certificate.

Justice Effiong gave the order, after PDP counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, requested the tribunal to stand down the case for Mr Waheed Amode, the WAEC branch controller for Kwara to present evidence of the subpoena, proving that he was asked to represent the examination body.

The tribunal held that the petitioners were still within their time limit of four days to argue their case.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rowland Otaru. objected to the application, insisting that it amounted to needless waste of time by the petitioners.

Otaru said the petitioners had nearly three weeks, since the tribunal adjourned to get the WAEC representative to appear before the tribunal to prove its case but waited till June 9 to serve the subpoena.

Otaru suggested that the petitioners ought to call another witness if it has a case to prove rather than ask for any adjournment.

Counsel to AbdulRazaq, Kunle Kalejaiye, SAN, and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akin Olujimi aligned with the INEC’s position, insisting the application was strange.