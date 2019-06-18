Anambra police arrest 52 suspected cultists, armed robbers

Police in Anambra have arrested 52 suspected cult members including a notorious armed robber and recovered firearms and ammunition.

A statement issued by Mr Haruna Mohammed, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Tuesday in Awka, noted that the suspect, one Chukwudi Igwilo from Nanka community, Anambra, was arrested on June 16.

Mohammed said the arrest followed intelligence report, received about Igwilo, ‘m’ aged 49 years, by police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

He noted that the suspect had been on the Police wanted list in relation to alleged cases of armed robbery and other heinous crimes in the State.

The PPRO added that one locally made single barrel pistol and five life cartridges were recovered in possession of Igwilo as exhibit.

He said the case was under investigation, adding that effort was ongoing to apprehend his accomplices and bring them to justice.

Mohammed also said that in the last one week, the Command Special Anti Cult unit (SPACS) in conjunction with operation Puff Adder carried out raids at various locations throughout the State and arrested 51 suspected cultists.

“On June 10, 2019 at Oko axis, nine suspected cultists were arrested; On June 1, five others were caught at Igbariam and on June 12, twelve suspected cultists were arrested in Uli.

“On June 13, Police arrested 14 suspected cultists at Ogidi/Nteje, three persons at Awka and four from Amawbia, while four were arrested at Ogbunike/Umueri axis on June 16.

Mohammed explained that out of the 51 suspects arrested, 13 were released after screening, while eight suspects were charged to Court.

He said that 12 suspects were placed under police supervision for being under aged, while 18 others were undergoing investigation.

“Similarly, on June 17, at about 4:05p.m, police detectives attached to Abagana Division arrested one Chukwuneke Nnaemeka ‘m’ aged 23 years of Akpu village, Abagana in Njikoka LGA of Anambra.

“The suspect has been on the Police wanted list for various offences and allegedly belonged to a secret cult group,” he said.

He said the suspect was now assisting police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of his accomplices.