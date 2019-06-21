Anambra police arrest bandits, recover IED

Anambra police arrest bandits, recover IED

Friday, June 21, 2019 7:23 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

Police in Anambra have arrested five suspected armed robbers and cultists, the command’s Spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said in statement in Awka on Friday.

Mohammed said that the command also recovered an Impoverished Explosive Device (IED) sighted behind an Observation Point of policemen attached to 54PMF along Otuocha-Nando road.

He said that arrest and recovery were made by operatives of the recently launched “Operation Puff Adder’’ and patrol teams.

Mohammed stated that on Thursday, at about 9.10 p.m, the operatives and the patrol team attached to Ogidi Division received a distress call that some cult boys were operating around St. Philip’s Church in Ogidi.

“The operatives responded swiftly and rushed to the scene where the hoodlums in their numbers allegedly engaged the patrol teams in gun duel, but were overpowered and four suspects were arrested on the spot.

“The suspects are Chijoke Okolo, 19; Chukwudi Kosiso, 17, of Nkwelle Ogidi; Chukwuebuka Anayo,  22 and Akpu Chinese, 19, both of Ogbuinike in Oyi Local Government Area,” he said.

He said that one locally-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Mohammed claimed that the same gang numbering over 10 men had at about 8 p.m. on the same date, robbed one Ukamaka Amobi, a female, at Ekeweje Ogidi.

He said that the suspects dispossessed their victim of her two telephones and cash of N10, 000, and shot and wounded one Nzubechukwu Okwonko on his hand.

He said that the fifth suspect, one Tochukwu Okeke of Nkwelle Ogidi was arrested in a bush where four other suspects were arrested earlier on same day.

On the IED, Mohammed explained that on sighting the object, police cordoned off the area.

According to him, a white paint bucket filled with shrapnel glued together with cement and connected with two wires, extended to nearby bush was examined and confirmed to be an IED.

He said that the device was successfully deactivated and evacuated to a safer location for demobilisation.

The PPRO urged members of the Public to remain vigilant and report suspicious objects or persons to the nearest police station.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Police arrest 2 Boko Haram commanders in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Sarafadeen Alli, Joseph Olaitan Absent at the Advisory Council’s Inauguration
    2 hours ago

    Goalkeepers at FIFA Women’s World Cup will not be booked for stepping off line during shootouts, IFAB says
    3 hours ago

    FIFA’s decision to oversee CAF an embarrassment to Africa, Owolabi says
    3 hours ago

    FIFA: Oparanozie hopeful Falcons will qualify for quarter-final
    3 hours ago

    PDP orders fresh state congress in Kogi
    3 hours ago

    UN Women express concern over infants, girls’ rape in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Zimbabwe unions call for USD salaries as cost of living escalates

    These Might Interest You...