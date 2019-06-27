Anambra police command nabs 2 for allegedly stealing royal father’s car 

Thursday, June 27, 2019 9:18 pm


 

Two armed robbery suspects have been nabbed by the Anambra police command for allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla car, belonging to the Traditional Ruler of Adazi Ani community, Eze Robert Nwankwo.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Awka on Thursday.

Mohammed added that the suspects were arrested around 9 am on Wednesday in Onitsha.

According to the police spokesman, the car, with Reg. No. HRH 01 NEN, was removed from the royal father’s compound, situated at No.1 Niger Drive, GRA Onitsha on May 24.

He added that the suspects were arrested by police detectives attached to the Central Police Station in the commercial town in collaboration with Federal Highway Patrol team attached to the Enugu state police command.

He said that the team arrested one Ifeanyi Jude, aged 25, in Enugu state, who allegedly conspired with 30-year-old Okwudili Okoli to steal the car.

Mohammed said that the suspects, who were said to be the Igwe’s drivers, initially denied involvement in the crime until Jude was intercepted with the vehicle along Nsukka, Road Enugu.

He said that Okoli was subsequently arrested, following a confessional statement by Jude.

The PPRO said that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of the ongoing investigation.

He said that the command also recovered a Lexus Es 300, with Reg. No. ENU 654 NX, belonging to one Okafor Chima of No. 4 Oforma Street, Enugu.

Mohammed said that the car was recovered at No. 5 Achalla Street, Nkpor, by police detectives attached to Ogidi Division.

He said that the vehicle was stolen on June 23 at China’s residence and that the command was still on the trail of the suspects. NAN

 

 

 

 

