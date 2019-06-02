Another Feather: Oluwatoyosi, Nigerian awards winning journalist, becomes World Editors’ Forum VP

Ademola Adegbamigbe

Ogunseye Okuwatoyosi, ‘Toyosi for style, a former editor in The Punch (Sunday) and now head of BBC West Africa, has done herself, family, employers and Nigeria proud again by becoming the Vice President, World Editors Forum (WEF). This happened at the annual congress of the body, held in Scotland on Saturday. WEF is the global organisation of print and digital editors of newspapers and news organizations.

This, indeed, is another feather to Toyosi’s cap. She has won over 25 media awards including the health category of the CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Awards in 2011 and 2013, Nigerian Academy of Science Journalist of the Year 2013, The Future Awards Africa 2013, Child-Friendly Reporter of the Year by the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME). She is also a Mandela Washington Fellow.

At the Scotland meeting, the WEF appointed Ogunseye as VP to Warren Fernandez, editor of the Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings’ English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

Toyosi said with eclat: “Today, the World Editors Forum voted the Editor-in-Chief of The Strait Times, Warren Fernandez as President and me as Vice President. Warren and I are pleased to serve and humbled to lead the World Editors Forum. After sitting on the board for over three years, I’m most grateful for the confidence my colleagues reposed in me. Warren and I have promised to give WEF our best. The icing on the cake was reconnecting with my Punch family! “

She was, according to Wikipedia, born in Nigeria into the Yoruba ethnic group. She is a graduate of University of Lagos where she received a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry; thereafter she got a post-graduate diploma in print journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. In 2010, she earned a masters degree in Media and Communications from Pan-Atlantic University. She is presently studying for her PhD in Politics and International Relations at the University of Leicester, United Kingdom