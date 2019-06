Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian British, is no longer the world Heavyweight Boxing Champion.

In what is being described as a major upset, Andy Ruiz Jr recorded a 7th Round Knockout against the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua early this morning at the Madison Square Garden,USA. Anthony lost the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in the defeat.

What a loss! Will Joshua rise again? Time will tell.

By Adegbenro Adebanjo