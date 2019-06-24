APC support group wants 40 percent appointment for youths in Buhari’s cabinet

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 12:03 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

An APC support group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to offer 40 percent of all appointments in his government to the youths.

Engr. Adamu Yakubu, National Coordinator, All Progressive Congress Civic Support Group/Nigeria Youth Enginering for Good Governance, made  the appeal in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

Yakubu said that the youths deserved to drive the administration’s agenda in order to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

He also called for the appointment professionals as ministers and heads of engineering related ministries and parastatals to enhance Nigeria’s technological development.

The Coordinator urged the leadership of the National Assembly to be youths friendly not only in appointments but also in churning out laws that would drive policies to engage the energies of young enterprising Nigerians.

The group pledged support to the President and the National Assembly in the bid to take the country to the next level of growth and development.(

