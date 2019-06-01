APGA Convention: Oye, Maku Returned

Members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, have been sworn in, to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years. The National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye and the National Secretary of the party, Mr. Labaran Maku were returned.

The ceremony was, acccording to absradiotv.com, performed in the presence of 1500 delegates drawn from the thirty six states of the federation including the FCT and diaspora branches.

The accreditation was performed at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka where delegates were accredited and thereafter conveyed to Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center.

The Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center, venue of the convention was filled to capacity where the members of the National Working Committee were returned through a voice vote.

The National Convention also reconstituted members of the Board of Trustees which includes it’s Chairman, Governor Willie Obiano, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Professor Charles Soludo and Iyom Bianca Ojukwu.

Other members of the Board of Trustees include Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Junior, Chief Anthony Enukeme, Major General John Gbor, Dr Uju Okeke and twenty three others.

The National Convention also moved and adopted the motion to amend the party’s 2014 constitution as amended, as well as motion to ratify approvals made by the National Working Committee.

In his speech, Governor Obiano adjudged the congresses from the wards to the State and the National the National Convention as transparent and peaceful, urging the new executive members to spread the good news of APGA, expressing optimism that more people will join the party as they see its emerging new light.

Earlier in his acceptance speech, Chief Victor Oye pledged that the National Working Committee will work to develop the party beyond its present state, stressing that they will continue to win elections for the party till they take over the Center stage of the Country’s political life.

On his part, a member of BOT of the party, Chief Anthony Enukeme, expressed happiness at the new appointment into the party’s Board of Trustees, saying that he will work harder to ensure that the party continue to have landslide victory in elections.

Speaking to the ABS, the Member representing Ihiala Two Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Dr Paschal Agbodike, and Transition Committee Chairman for Onitsha North, Council Area, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, congratulated the new party executive, asking them to invest in the party’s progress and shun personal gains.

Oath taking, presentation of certificate among others were high points of the event attended by INEC Observers from Abuja and Anambra State.