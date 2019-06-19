Applicant, 35, in court for stealing cell phone

Applicant, 35, in court for stealing cell phone

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:53 pm


Justicex

The police on Wednesday arraigned an applicant in Mpape Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a Gionee cell phone, valued at N30, 000.

The defendant, Sylvester Omeh, 35, of no fixed address, is standing trial before Magistrate Hassan Muhammed, on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the case was reported at Garki Police Station by one Idris Doma of Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

Nwaforaku told the court that the defendant on May 13, at Area 8, boarded a commercial tricycle and allegedly stole another passenger’s Gionee handset, valued at N30, 000.

Nwaforaku further alleged that the defendant transfered N119,000 online, from the defendant’s account, using his bank details stored in his cell phone, to one Blessing Jizummwa, now at large.

The offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while  the judge admitted him to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until July 17 for hearing.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    House wife, 27, in court over theft of breast pads
    14 mins ago

    Okowa appoints 5 Special Advisers
    28 mins ago

    UN expert blames Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi murder
    39 mins ago

    EDHA: Edo govt warns trouble-makers
    1 hour ago

    Mo Abudu to Chair 47th International Emmy Awards Gala this November
    1 hour ago

    News Analysis: What OPC, Police Synergy Means in the Long Run
    6 hours ago

    UI Expels 5, Rusticates 16, and Discharges 1
    14 hours ago

    Boycotting killers’ bloody beef in Kumuyi’s cow country

    These Might Interest You...