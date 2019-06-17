Applicant in court for stabbing

Applicant in court for stabbing

Monday, June 17, 2019 10:51 am


Justice

The police on Monday docked a 25-year-old applicant, Lawal Isa, in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stabbing a man with knife.

Isa, of Gwarinpa village, Abuja however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of joint act and causing hurt levelled against him.

The prosecuting counsel, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the matter was reported on June 9 at Gwarinpa Police Station, Abuja, by one Auwal Iseh of Gwarinpa village.
Ogada said on the same date, at about 9:30 p.m. while the complainant was
in his house, Isa and two others, now at large, intentionally came into the complainant’s compound.
He said the complainant hard a noise outside the house and he came out to find out what the problem was, suddenly Isa came out and intentionally used knife to stab him on the back for no reason.

She said Isa was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police, and during interrogation, he could not give satisfactory account of his actions.

The prosecutor explained that as a result, the complainant sustained grievous hurt and was rushed to the hospital where he spent N12, 000 for his treatment.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 79 and 245 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, granted bail to Isa in the sum of N20, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 3 for hearing.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    Dollar reaches 2-week high ahead investors meeting
    4 hours ago

    PSG consider Neymar sale as club chairman sends warning to players
    4 hours ago

    Copa America: Qatar in thrilling comeback against Paraguay
    4 hours ago

    Association wants ENSG to provide boarding facilities at NGS, Nike
    4 hours ago

    Cleric prays for Buhari to appoint God-fearing ministers
    4 hours ago

    Kwara Gov reiterates support for basic education
    5 hours ago

    Accident: NPA clears right of way at Tin Can Island Port
    5 hours ago

    Protest forces exam postponement in EKSU

    These Might Interest You...