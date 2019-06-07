Appointments and Promotions of Ogun Obas: What the Review Committee Wants to Do

Appointments and Promotions of Ogun Obas: What the Review Committee Wants to Do

Friday, June 7, 2019 5:43 pm


Dapo Abiodun:

The Ogun State Government has set up a committee to review recent appointments, installations and promotions of traditional rulers in the State.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta on Friday, the review committee is composed of; His Royal Majesty Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland (chairman); His Royal Highness, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, the Dagburewe of Idowa; His Royal Highness, Oba Adewale Osiberu, the Elepe of Epe, Sagamu; High Chief Yinka Kufile, the Aro of Egbaland; Mr. Babajide Oyeti, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and Mr. Lanre Osota, the current Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who will serve as the secretary to the committee

The Terms of Reference of the Review Committee are:

1) Identify all the Obas and Chiefs whose appointments or promotions fall within the review period as contained in the recent resolution of the Ogun State House of Assembly

2) Determine on a case-by-case basis whether such appointment or promotion is in accordance with extant laws of Ogun State and due process.

3) Identify and address any other issue(s) that the committee may consider relevant to its assignments.

4) Make appropriate recommendations as deemed necessary to the Government.

