Appointments by Niger Governor lopsided, says CAN

The Niger chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has alleged that appointments so far made by Governor Abubakar Bello were “lopsided”.

“Gov Bello has named appointees to occupy four principal offices; none of the appointees is a Christian. We think this is not fair because many of our members campaigned for him,” Rev. Mathias Echioda, CAN chairman in the state, said on Thursday in Minna.

Echioda, in a press conference, said that CAN members offered “overwhelming support” to Bello during the general elections and deserved some recognition.

“We see this development as equal to `political robbery’ and we believe justice was not done because Christians also contributed to enthroning the present administration.

“We believe that we should also be part of the decision making processes at the highest level. It is the only way to ensure that everyone is carried along,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Bello recently made four appointments with Alhaji Ibrahim Matene named Secretary to the State Government, while Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe is Chief of Staff.

Other appointees included Hajiya Salamatu Bawa, Head of Service, and Malam Adamu Aliyu, Principal Private Secretary to the governor.

Echioda, while acknowledging the cordial relationship CAN enjoyed with Bello’s administration in his first tenure, said that the Christian body had expected an improvement on that.

“During Bello’s first tenure, we drew his attention to the need to appoint Christians into positions where they could also be part of the decision making processes.

“Anytime we raised that, the governor’s explanation had always been that the appointments were based on merit and participation in politics.

“During the campaigns, our members were active and many made personal sacrifices towards Bello’s success.

“We have competent people within our fold. It is no more a question of competence, experience and expertise. The governor has no reason to leave us out.

“Now that the battle has been won, the dividends should go across the stakeholders. Everyone should benefit. Everyone that participated in the elections and made sacrificial contributions to the success of the administration should also benefit.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Christians in Niger participated actively during the primary and secondary elections. They deserve to be carried along,” he said.

Contacted, Malam Adamu Aliyu, the Principal Private Secretary to the governor, said that he could not speak on such sensitive issue without clearance from his principal.

“I cannot speak on such sensitive issue without getting clearance from my principal. That is all I can say,” he told NAN.