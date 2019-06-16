Army provides potable water in 2 Borno LGAs

Army provides potable water in 2 Borno LGAs

Sunday, June 16, 2019 11:55 am


Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it had constructed boreholes in two local government areas of Borno as part of  efforts to enhanced civil-military cooperation in the state.
Col. Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said the military had also  intensified efforts in providing basic infrastrastructures and social amenities to its host communities in parts of the country.
“It is in line with this that 29 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army, Benisheikh,  embarked on humanitarian activities in the area.”
He said the formation had recently constructed  boreholes in Borgozzo and Benisheik communities in Kaga Local Government Area.
He said the brigade, being self-reliant in water purification, preservation and distribution, its troops are no longer exposed to the danger that may arise from getting water from other sources.
Musa said the   production and packaging of the water had enabled the formation to extend humanitarian activities and weekly distribution of water to the host communities.
“Similarly, the formation has also been assisting children with clothing, educational materials and portable water on daily basis to the communities.
“It has also been distributing  clothes to some children as well as feeding of over 2,000 children weeklyin the area.”
 He said the formation had cultivated a Dates-Palm plantation in Borgozo, which is expected to be a source of food for the inhabitants of the village after returning.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu wants institute to deepen taxation practice
    1 hour ago

    Ogun Speaker visits Osoba in Lagos
    1 hour ago

    CAN election: President aspirant promises to unite Christians if elected
    3 hours ago

    Cleric tasks youths on creativity, self reliance
    3 hours ago

    2,000 persons benefit from FG’s medical outreach in C/River
    4 hours ago

    Ekwremadu congratulates Abaribe, other minority officers
    4 hours ago

    U.S Open: Woods claws back after poor start
    4 hours ago

    AfDB expresses optimism Nigeria will soon sign CFTA

    These Might Interest You...