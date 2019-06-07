Atiku condemns shutdown of AIT

Atiku condemns shutdown of AIT

Friday, June 7, 2019 9:30 pm


Atiku abubakar

 Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the suspension, on Thursday of AIT and RayPower FM broadcast licence by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Abubakar made his views on the issue known in statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the suspension of the licenses of the DAAR Group and shutting down of its stations revealed a dangerous dark and anti-media agenda to stifle critical voices in the country.

He said that any situation where the media could not freely criticise the government posed a grave danger to the country’s democracy.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the last general elections said that Nigeria would not have a vibrant democratic order where the media were under totalitarian threats from a supposed democratic government.

“If the press is not free, the situation will inevitably lead to dictatorship and endanger Nigerians’ struggles to entrench democracy in the country,” he said.

Abubakar said that it was impossible to love democratic values and hate free press at the same time.

According to him, democracy is not a government of kings or lords who feel superior to the people and not accountable.

He warned that the war against the media was the first stage to turn democracy into full blown dictatorship.

“Dictators want to be worshiped rather than being criticised and held accountable for non-performance or actions. That is why they find democratic order an inconvenience to their sinister desires to kill free speech,” he said.

Abubakar said that if Nigerians did not defend free speech and free press, their own freedoms may be ultimately jeopardised by the government’s intolerance of criticisms

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    German appears in court over intention to kill foreigners
    36 mins ago

    NDDC to improve financial management
    49 mins ago

    SGF unveils Democracy Day Exhibition
    2 hours ago

    8th Oyo Assembly Ends Today, Passes 70 Bills in 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Makinde Appoints Tara Adefope as DG Due Process
    4 hours ago

    Appointments and Promotions of Ogun Obas: What the Review Committee Wants to Do
    5 hours ago

    Insecurity: South West Governors Strategise
    7 hours ago

    Sanusi: Is History Repeating Itself?

    These Might Interest You...