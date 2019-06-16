Atiku: Mischief makers plotting to mar my ‘spotless pro-democratic record‘

Sunday, June 16, 2019 9:20 pm


Atiku

Former Nigeria’s vice president, and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm about alleged plan by those he described as  ‘mischief makers’ to ‘mar my spotless pro-democratic record ‘and lay the ground work ‘for their threatened actions against me on false charges of being a threat to national security.’

Atiku said this while reacting to a statement circulating in the media, to the effect that he planned to lead a street protest in the event that the election petition tribunal rules against his party and his on the issue of a server for the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Such a statement did not emanate from me or my privies. It is the work of mischief makers who want to mar my spotless pro-democratic record and lay the ground work for their threatened actions against me on false charges of being a threat to national security.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I believe in the Rule of Law and in the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In my almost four decades in politics, I have never taken action or spoken words against democracy and I will not start now.

“My team and I have confidence in God and I call on those bent on mischief to have the fear of God and retrace their steps. Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. The culture of fear being created now cannot rein in our democracy. Nigeria and Nigerians have a consistent history of outlasting tyranny and this we will continue to do so help us God,” Atiku said.

 

