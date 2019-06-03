Background: Lagos-Badagry Road Contract that Sanwo-Olu Wants to Revive

…Says Task Force Will Clean Up Project Site

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagos residents that work will commence on Lagos-Badagry expressway from Maza-Maza to Okokomaiko this month.

However, the project was initiated during the administration of Governor Raji Fashola in 2009 to be completed 10 years after. It was meant to find lasting solution to the traffic lock jaws in that axis, which is a major artery to the West African sub-region. Lagos government wanted to expand the road from four to 10 lanes with a metro rail line, movie style, running in the median.

Notwithstanding the grand plan, the project remained unattended to until now when Governor Sanwo-Olu went on tour of the place where he said with access to needed financing, contractors would resume work on site.

According to the Governor, “we shall be moving to site this month. Work will commence after we’ve crossed all the T’s and dotted all the I’s. We will ensure we close our conversation with CCEC and move to site because work has been abandoned here for almost 4years”

He noted that the road from the National theatre to Maza-Maza has been completed but has become impassable due to indiscriminate dumping of refuse and misuse by traders, adding that massive clean-up will take place in the coming week.

“We started the journey from Orile Iganmu through Maza-Maza, and finally here at the Trade Fair. The road from National Arts Theatre up to Maza-Maza has actually been constructed but unfortunately the refuse on the road has not made the work shown.

“There are lots of infrastructure on the road including the railway line. The refuse had not allowed us see the road. I don’t know how it will take but it’s going to be a major task force to clean up that corridor”, Sanwo-Olu said

He expressed readiness to partner with the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the road from Okokomaiko to Agbara to Seme-border